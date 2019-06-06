June 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1020 GMT on Thursday:

** U.S. buyout fund Carlyle and German asset manager DWS are gearing up to bid for British rail and bus firm Arriva after holding preliminary talks with its German owner Deutsche Bahn, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Fiat Chrysler said it has abandoned its $35 billion merger offer for Renault, blaming French politics for scuttling what would have been a landmark deal to create the world’s third-biggest automaker.

** Norwegian classified ad company Adevinta has bought two online businesses in France - Locasun and PayCar - for an undisclosed sum to help develop its Leboncoin online platform for buyers and sellers, the company said.

** Three of Israel’s top banks said they sold 43.6% of Israeli bank services firm SHVA to institutional investors for 129 million shekels ($35.8 million) as regulators seek to boost competition in the country’s credit card market.