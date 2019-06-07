June 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Friday:

** The attorneys general of Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania have joined a group of states probing T-Mobile’s plan to buy rival Sprint for $26 billion, which is believed to be nearing the end of a regulatory review.

** Brazilian electricity trader Focus Energia is in talks to buy the São Roque hydroelectric plant in the state of Santa Catarina, a Nova Engevix-controlled project that has ground to a halt near completion, two sources told Reuters.

** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would acquire privately held Exonics Therapeutics for an upfront payment of $245 million and potential milestone payments of up to $750 million.

** Dutch insurer Vivat said it had agreed to a buyout deal with private life insurer Athora.

** French insurer AXA said that it had sold an 8% stake in AXA Equitable Holdings EQH.N through a secondary offering, as part of its plan to gradually divest from its U.S. life insurance business.

** Private equity-backed generic drugmaker Stada said it would buy six consumer healthcare products from British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline to bolster its presence in Europe.

** The trading arm of Thailand’s state energy firm PTT has sold the company’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo, a company executive told Reuters, in yet another sign that LNG is increasingly becoming commoditised and traded.