June 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Barnes & Noble Inc said it would be bought by hedge fund Elliott Management Corp for $475.8 million, marking the end of the once-dominant U.S. book retailer as a public company after years of falling sales.

** Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc has agreed to be acquired by majority owner City Developments Ltd (CDL) in a deal that values the British company at 2.23 billion pounds ($2.84 billion), the companies said.

** United Technologies Corp agreed to combine its aerospace business with U.S. contractor Raytheon Co and create a new company worth about $121 billion, in what would be the sector’s biggest ever merger.

** British commercial property developer Helical Plc confirmed it had received buyout approaches from various parties but said the offers undervalued the company.

** The world’s oldest travel company Thomas Cook edged closer to a break up after its biggest shareholder, China’s Fosun Tourism, made a preliminary approach for the British group’s core holiday operations.