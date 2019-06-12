June 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday:

** French technology company Dassault Systemes SE is nearing a deal to acquire U.S.-based software firm for clinical trials Medidata Solutions Inc to boost its life sciences unit, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Billionaire investor William Ackman’s activist hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management LP is opposing United Technologies Corp’s planned $120 billion aerospace merger with defense contractor Raytheon Co, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** U.S. refiner PBF Energy Inc on Tuesday agreed to pay up to $1 billion for a California oil refinery that Royal Dutch Shell PLC has been trying to sell for at least four years.

** Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers is buying e-commerce retailer Catch Group for about $160 million to boost the small online footprint of its retail units such as Kmart and Target amid a big shift by domestic shoppers to the web.

** Toymaker Mattel Inc last week rejected another merger offer from Bratz doll maker MGA Entertainment Inc, MGA’s chief executive officer, Isaac Larian, said on Tuesday.

** France’s Dassault Systemes moved to build up its life sciences presence with a $5.8 billion cash deal to buy Medidata Solutions, a U.S. firm focused on clinical trials.

** Macquarie-owned Green Investment Group (GIG) will acquire a Swedish 43-megawatt (MW) onshore wind farm project from developer OX2, it said in a statement.

** U.S. private equity investor KKR offered a 40% premium to buy out minority investors in Axel Springer in a deal that entrenches the influence of the main shareholders at the publishers of Germany’s Bild newspaper. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)