June 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** Pernod Ricard said it was acquiring Kentucky-based Rabbit Hole Whiskey, a high-end whiskey and bourbon maker founded seven years ago, as it seeks to expand its portfolio of specialty brands.

** Indian IT services company Hexaware Technologies Ltd said on Thursday it bought privately owned Mobiquity Inc for $182 million, to expand its cloud and automation service offerings.

** Shared office space manager WeWork Cos is exploring a deal to take majority control of its affiliate WeWork India ahead of the New York-based company’s plans to go public, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Slovenia has received bids for its third largest bank, Abanka, from U.S. investment fund Apollo and Hungarian bank OTP, daily newspaper Delo reported.