June 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** Keane Group Inc and C&J Energy Services Inc are set to merge in an all-stock deal that will create a new U.S. oilfield services company worth around $1.5 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Australia’s AGL Energy Ltd withdrew a proposal to buy Vocus Group, just days after it offered A$3.02 billion ($2.08 billion) for the telecoms firm, knocking Vocus shares down by a third.

** Gene therapy company UniQure NV is exploring options including a sale amid interest from other pharmaceutical companies looking to expand in gene therapy, Bloomberg reported on Sunday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** Kier Group will sell its housebuilding and property businesses, cut about 1,200 jobs and suspend its dividend for at least two years in a radical overhaul designed to lower debt and stabilise the business.

** Credit Suisse said it was in advanced talks on the future of investment product platform InvestLab.

** British engineering services group Babcock International Group Plc confirmed that it had rejected an offer by rival Serco Group in January to combine the two companies in a deal that would have created a company worth 4 billion pounds ($5 billion).

** European buyout group Nordic Capital has agreed to acquire a majority stake in U.S. healthcare software company ArisGlobal LLC, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)