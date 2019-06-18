Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
June 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Intertrust has acquired U.S.-based Viteos for $330 million, the Dutch business administration company said, in a deal that will help strengthen its foothold in the United States and increase exposure to funds.

** Finnish IT services firm Tieto is buying Norwegian peer Evry for 13.2 billion crowns ($1.5 billion) to create a Nordic digital consultancy offering software, cloud solutions, robotics and other services.

** Siemens struck a deal to sell its in-house startup Siemens eAircraft to Rolls-Royce for an undisclosed sum, it said.

** Infineon Technologies raised 1.545 billion euros ($1.74 billion) in an accelerated capital increase to help fund the cost of its planned acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor, it said late on Monday. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

