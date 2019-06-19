Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

June 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Wednesday:

** Blue Prism Group said it had agreed to buy cloud services company Thoughtonomy for up to 80 million pounds ($100 million) to help it supply mid-tier companies with its robotic process automation platform.

** Philippines’ Metro Pacific Investments Corp expects its hospital unit to be valued at $2 billion as it sells a minority stake in the healthcare group, its chairman said. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

