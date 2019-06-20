June 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** UK used car auctioneer BCA Marketplace said that it is in advanced talks to be bought by British private equity firm TDR capital.

** Singapore’s Pavilion Energy said its wholly owned subsidiary has agreed to buy Spanish energy company Iberdrola’s portfolio of liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets.

** French advertising company Havas, part of the Vivendi media conglomerate, has agreed to buy Battery, a fast-growing U.S. ad company whose clients include Netflix .

** Australia’s Altura Mining said its former biggest investor and one-time suitor, China’s Shaanxi J&R Optimum Energy, has sold its entire remaining 11.8% stake in the lithium miner.

** Commodities trading firm Noble Group is set to take a small stake in ambitious Australian rare earths developer Arafura, raising its exposure to strategic minerals critical to high-tech industries and electric vehicles.

** British development finance agency CDC Group acquired nearly 5% stake in Morocco’s BMCE Bank of Africa after a $200 million capital injection, the two groups said in a statement on Wednesday.

** Chico’s FAS Inc said on Wednesday it plans to review a new buyout offer from private equity firm Sycamore Partners that lowered an earlier unsolicited offer.

** T-Mobile US Inc is preparing an alternative plan if a deal to sell wireless assets to Dish Network Corp falls through, according to two sources familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)