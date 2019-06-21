June 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:

** South African mobile phone operator Vodacom Group Ltd said it had entered into agreements to sell some of its Business Africa operations, which offer business-managed services to enterprises.

** Qatari investment fund Mayhoola will buy a 43.91% share in Turkey’s Boyner Perakende, owned by Boyner Holding and the Boyner Family, for $405 million per an agreement in May, the company said, with a price of $1.40 per share.

** UnitedHealth Group Inc has agreed to buy healthcare payments firm Equian LLC from its private-equity owner New Mountain Capital for about $3.2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** ​Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, a joint venture between Chevron Corp and Phillips 66, has offered to acquire Nova Chemicals Corp for more than $15 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)