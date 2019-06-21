Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
June 21, 2019 / 10:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:

** South African mobile phone operator Vodacom Group Ltd said it had entered into agreements to sell some of its Business Africa operations, which offer business-managed services to enterprises.

** Qatari investment fund Mayhoola will buy a 43.91% share in Turkey’s Boyner Perakende, owned by Boyner Holding and the Boyner Family, for $405 million per an agreement in May, the company said, with a price of $1.40 per share.

** UnitedHealth Group Inc has agreed to buy healthcare payments firm Equian LLC from its private-equity owner New Mountain Capital for about $3.2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** ​Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, a joint venture between Chevron Corp and Phillips 66, has offered to acquire Nova Chemicals Corp for more than $15 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below