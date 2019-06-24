(Adds Bristol-Myers, Del Frisco’s; updates Eldorado Resorts)

June 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it would divest Celgene Corp’s psoriasis treatment Otezla as the companies look to gain approval for their $74 billion deal from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

** Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc said it agreed to be bought by private equity firm L Catterton for $267.3 million, ending a six-month-long battle with its third largest investor which has been pushing for a sale.

** Eldorado Resorts Inc has agreed to buy Caesars Entertainment Corp for about $8.5 billion in cash and stock, as it looks to build scale to take on competition from larger companies such as Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts.

** Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc said it started a review of its business, which could include a potential sale of the Kazakhstan-focussed oil firm.

** EP Global Commerce, an acquisition vehicle owned by Czech and Slovak investors, has exercised a call option to buy another 5.4% stake in German retailer Metro from Ceconomy , the consumer electronics company said.

** Carrefour, which has been in China since 1995, said in a statement it had agreed to sell 80% of its Chinese operations to electronics retailer Suning.com for 620 million euros ($705 million) in cash. (Compiled by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)