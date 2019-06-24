June 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. casino operator Eldorado Resorts Inc has agreed to buy Caesars Entertainment Corp in a $17.3 billion cash-and-stock deal, including debt, the companies said.

** Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc said it started a review of its business, which could include a potential sale of the Kazakhstan-focussed oil firm.

** EP Global Commerce, an acquisition vehicle owned by Czech and Slovak investors, has exercised a call option to buy another 5.4% stake in German retailer Metro from Ceconomy , the consumer electronics company said.

** Carrefour, which has been in China since 1995, said in a statement it had agreed to sell 80% of its Chinese operations to electronics retailer Suning.com 002024.SZ for 620 million euros ($705 million) in cash.

** Qatar Petroleum signed an agreement with U.S. oil major Chevron to develop a new petrochemicals complex at Ras Laffan Industrial City. (Compiled by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)