June 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Abu Dhabi Financial Group and Shuaa Capital have agreed on the terms of their merger, which will create an entity with $12.8 billion in assets under management.

** After poor recent trading, women’s fashion chain Bonmarche recommended shareholders accept British billionaire businessman Philip Day’s buyout offer, having previously dismissed it as “inadequate”.

** Beauty products retailer Oriflame’s founding family will buy out the group after other owners representing 60.5% of shares accepted a bid during the initial acceptance period.

** Italian utility Enel has made a non-binding bid for assets that U.S.-based Sempra Energy is selling in Chile and Peru, Enel chief financial officer Alberto De Paoli said.

** Private equity firm TDR Capital has made a recommended offer for BCA Marketplace, the owner of car selling website WeBuyAnyCar, for about 1.91 billion pounds ($2.42 billion). (Compiled by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)