June 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third biggest lender, said it would sell its operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to Oriental Bank for $560 million in cash.

** Canada’s Pieridae Energy will buy gas assets in Alberta from Royal Dutch Shell for C$190 million ($144.8 million), Pieridae said, securing supply for its planned liquefied natural gas plant in eastern Canada.

** South Korea’s Woongjin Group said it would sell a 25.1% stake in water purifier rental firm Woongjin Coway, just three months after the group regained control of the unit for 1.89 billion won ($1.6 million).

** The owner of Westfield-branded shopping malls in Australia, Scentre Group, announced the sale of three city-centre towers in Sydney for A$1.52 billion ($1.06 billion) and an A$800 million share buyback.

** Retailer Casino said that it plans to restructure its Latin America business through its Brazil and Colombian units in a move aimed at improving its performance as the French group grapples with high debts.

** Italian healthcare group Bracco will enhance its imaging unit’s portfolio by buying Blue Earth Diagnostics from London-listed rival Syncona for an equity value of $450 million, Bracco said.

** Swiss cooperative retailer Migros plans to sell its Globus department stores, Depot and Interio home furnishings units, and m-way electric bicycle business as it focuses on core operations and online commerce, it said.

Private bank and asset manager LGT, owned by Liechtenstein's princely family, has agreed to buy a majority stake in Validus Wealth to gain a foothold in India's growing market for high-networth private clients, LGT said.