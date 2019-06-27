(Adds Air India, Atlantia, Unite Group, Howard Hughes, ADP, Vedanta Resources; Updates Air Canada)

** India clarified that plans to sell debt-laden state-run carrier Air India were still on track, hours after a junior minister told parliament the privatization was on hold because of high oil prices and volatile exchange rates.

** Italy’s top bad loan specialist doValue paid about 360 million euros ($409.2 million) to buy 85% of Altamira Asset Management, the company said in a statement.

** Italian Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio ruled out involvement of infrastructure group Atlantia in a rescue of ailing airline Alitalia, saying Atlantia was set to lose its national motorway concession and would not be a desirable investment partner.

** Britain’s Unite Group said it was in advanced talks to buy fellow student accommodation firm Liberty Living from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

** Howard Hughes Corp has hired Centerview Partners to explore strategic alternatives that include a sale of the company, the real estate developer said.

** Bankers are telling potential buyers of the French state’s majority holding in airports operator ADP that there is little clarity on the timing or size of the sale, underscoring how risky the transaction has become for President Emmanuel Macron.

** Italian utility Enel SPA launched a tender offer to purchase a 4.1% stake in its Brazilian power distribution company Eletropaulo Metropolitana that was still in the market, according to a securities filing.

** Vedanta Resources said a Zambian court has issued an order halting any move by the provisional liquidator of its Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) business to dispose of KCM’s assets or make arrangements with its creditors.

** Air Canada said that Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc accepted its all-cash bid of C$520 million ($396 million), but some Transat shareholders want more and must approve the transaction.

** Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third biggest lender, said it would sell its operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to Oriental Bank for $560 million in cash.

** Canada’s Pieridae Energy will buy gas assets in Alberta from Royal Dutch Shell for C$190 million ($144.8 million), Pieridae said, securing supply for its planned liquefied natural gas plant in eastern Canada.

** South Korea’s Woongjin Group said it would sell a 25.1% stake in water purifier rental firm Woongjin Coway, just three months after the group regained control of the unit for 1.89 billion won ($1.6 million).

** The owner of Westfield-branded shopping malls in Australia, Scentre Group, announced the sale of three city-centre towers in Sydney for A$1.52 billion ($1.06 billion) and an A$800 million share buyback.

** Italian healthcare group Bracco will enhance its imaging unit’s portfolio by buying Blue Earth Diagnostics from London-listed rival Syncona for an equity value of $450 million, Bracco said.

** Migros, Switzerland’s second-biggest retailer, wants to sell off its Globus department stores and Depot and Interio home furnishings businesses to focus more on core operations and online commerce, the cooperative company said.

** Private bank and asset manager LGT, owned by Liechtenstein's princely family, has agreed to buy a majority stake in Validus Wealth to gain a foothold in India's growing market for high-networth private clients, LGT said.