June 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Bank of Ireland has sold its British credit card portfolio to digital finance company Jaja Finance for around 530 million pounds ($671.6 million), the company said.

** French Connection pushed the date by which the British clothing retailer could be sold by three months to Sept. 17, with talks still ongoing with a number of interested parties.

** French telecom giant Orange said it had sold its remaining 2.5% stake in BT, raising net proceeds of 486 million pounds ($616 million) as the former state monopoly faces a battle for market share in France.

** Madame Tussauds-owner Merlin said it had agreed to be acquired by the investment vehicle of Lego’s founding family and private equity firm Blackstone Group LP in a $7.5 billion deal.

** U.S. insurer MetLife Inc will sell its Hong Kong operations to FWD, the insurance company owned by tycoon Richard Li, the companies said in a joint statement, without disclosing any financial details of the deal.

** Australia’s Oil Search Ltd exercised its option to double its stake in several Alaskan assets for $450 million. (Compiled by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)