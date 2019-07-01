July 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Monday:

** Applied Materials Inc, the world’s biggest supplier of chipmaking equipment, said it would buy Japanese peer Kokusai Electric for $2.2 billion in cash from global investment firm KKR & Co Inc.

** FWD Group is acquiring the life insurance business of Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) for 92.7 billion baht ($3 billion) in Southeast Asia’s biggest insurance M&A deal, broadening a rapid Asian expansion by the Hong Kong-based firm.

** Lonza Group is buying a drug bottling plant from Novartis in northern Switzerland as the Swiss drug ingredients maker fills a gap in its offering for drugmakers seeking to outsource production.

** French aeronautics company Latecoere said it would examine a 365 million euros ($414 million) takeover offer from investment firm Searchlight Capital.

** Fund manager Glennmont Partners will take a 25% stake in the Gode Wind 1 project off the coast of Germany, it said, marking its first investment in offshore wind.

** Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co and state-owned JOGMEC are still in talks with trading firm Mitsubishi Corp over the latter joining a venture that will take a stake in Russia’s Arctic LNG-2 project, Mitsui said.

** Cembra Money Bank is expanding in Swiss consumer finance by buying Cashgate from Aduno Holding AG for 277 million Swiss francs ($282 million) as the domestic market for personal loans and auto leases and loans consolidates.

** Port operator DP World Plc will buy Topaz Energy and Marine Limited for $1 billion from Standard Chartered and Renaissance Services, DP World said. (Compiled by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru)