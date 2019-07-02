July 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1025 GMT on Tuesday:

** L’Oreal is in talks to buy the Mugler and Azzaro brands from Clarins Group, as the French luxury goods group reinforces its presence in upmarket cosmetics.

** France named a host of investment banks to work on its planned privatization of the state-run Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) lottery operator, which is aimed at raising money to fund innovation projects and boost the overall economy.

** Israel Electric Corp said it would sell its Alon Tavor power plant to a group that includes China Harbour Engineering for 1.87 billion shekels ($523 million).

** WPP is in exclusive talks to sell a majority stake in its data analytics unit Kantar to private equity firm Bain Capital, it said on Monday, in a $4 billion deal aimed at steering the world’s biggest advertising company back to growth.

** Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC on Monday agreed to buy U.S. freight railroad owner Genesee & Wyoming Inc for about $6.4 billion in cash.

** Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and real estate investment trust Douglas Emmett Inc have acquired a $365 million real estate development in California, the Qatari sovereign wealth fund said on Monday. (Compiled by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru)