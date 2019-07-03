July 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1050 GMT on Wednesday:

** Australia’s biggest supermarket chain Woolworths Group Ltd said on Wednesday it will combine and spin off its drinks and pubs units to focus on its core business, cutting back its contentious involvement in poker-machine gambling. ** Chipmaker Broadcom Inc is in advanced talks to buy cybersecurity firm Symantec Corp, according to sources familiar with the matter, as Broadcom seeks to diversify beyond semiconductors. ** Energy distributor UGI Corp said on Tuesday it would buy some assets of Columbia Midstream Group from pipeline operator TC Energy Corp for about $1.28 billion to expand its midstream business. ** U.S. real estate firm CBRE Group Inc said it would buy British property developer Telford Homes Plc for about 267 million pounds ($336 million) in a bid to expand into Britain’s apartment rental market. ** Student housing provider Unite is to acquire rival Liberty Living Group in a 1.4 billion pounds ($1.76 billion) cash and shares deal that will see Canada’s Pension Plan Investment Board take a 20 percent stake in the enlarged group. ** South African open pit mining firm Afrimat Limited has withdrawn its offer to buy Australian-listed Universal Coal plc given the size and complexity of the transaction, it said on Wednesday. ** Polymer maker Synthomer Plc said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Omnova Solutions Inc for an enterprise value of $824 million in a bid to strengthen its global position. ** Israel-focused gas driller Energean has emerged as the frontrunner in the race to acquire Italian energy group Edison’s oil and natural gas unit, two sources directly involved in the deal said. ** Vocus Group Ltd on Wednesday said it has split its operations into three independent units, a move one analyst said would likely attract prospective buyers after two suitors last month dropped bids to take over the entire company. ** Italian broadcaster Mediaset kept its door open on Wednesday to a possible merger with German equity partner ProSiebenSat.1 Media but said the Italian group’s plan to create a pan-European media alliance took priority. (Compiled by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)