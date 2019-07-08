July 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** Indian government will attempt to cut its share holding in state-run companies in 2019-20 to the minimum required under the rules, a government official said, as it seeks to shore up 1.05 trillion rupees ($15.30 billion) through stake sales in the current fiscal year.

** U.S. financial services provider Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) won unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $35 billion takeover of payments company Worldpay.

** Nexon Co founder, Jungju Kim, has scrapped plans to sell a controlling stake in the parent of the South Korean gaming firm, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Aquila European Renewables Income Fund has acquired its first assets since its initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange in May, the company said.

** Malaysia’s state energy company Petronas has sold its stake in Britain’s Dragon liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal but will retain its 2.2 million tonne a year (mtpa) regasification capacity, the company said.

** Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor ASA on Sunday said it will sell a 16% stake in Lundin Petroleum AB for about $1.56 billion, and in return acquire an additional 2.6% stake in Johan Sverdrup oilfield. (Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)