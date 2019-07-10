July 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Italy’s infrastructure group Atlantia is considering to buy a 35-40% stake in troubled carrier Alitalia for an investment of around 300 million euros ($336.21 million), newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

** Japanese travel services provider H.I.S. Co said it would spend 42.655 billion yen ($391.76 million) to launch a tender offer for about 40% of shares in hotel operator Unizo Holdings Co.

** Germany’s Leoni is exploring a sale or flotation of its wire and cables division as part of a broader review of the company’s group structure, Chief Executive Aldo Kamper told Reuters.

** Bank of Yokohama Ltd and Chiba Bank Ltd said they have agreed to establish a business partnership, as the pair seek revitalisation in a market characterised by an ageing population and a lengthy period of low interest rates.

** Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc said it is in talks to sell a majority stake in French call centre business Webhelp to Belgian investment firm Groupe Bruxelles Lamber for on an enterprise value of 2.4 billion euros ($2.69 billion).

** Private equity group Bridgepoint has agreed to buy a majority stake in Qualitest, and Israeli software testing firm, from Marlin Equity Partners, the companies said.

** Private equity fund HitecVision and Omani oil group Petrogas have teamed up to buy a portfolio of Total’s British North Sea oilfields for $635 million, the companies said.

** PPF Group, owned by the Czech Republic’s richest businessman Petr Kellner, has sold a 4.5% stake in Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal, a bookrunner for the deal said.

** Bolivia’s state-owned oil company YPFB plans to bid on a stake in a natural gas pipeline linking the country to Brazil to secure better terms for its gas sales there, the company said on Tuesday.

** Tanzania’s largest gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said on Tuesday it is worth more than a buyout proposal by majority shareholder Barrick Gold Corp, values it at, and extended the deadline for a firm bid to July 19. (Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)