July 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd said it would likely pull the A$3.3 billion ($2.3 billion) sale of its life insurance unit after the intervention of New Zealand’s central bank, raising concerns about its recovery strategy and sending its shares tumbling.

** Vietnam’s Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank is seeking to sell a 7.5% stake to one or more foreign investors this year, its chief executive officer said.

** China’s Xiaomi Corp has taken a stake of roughly 6% in compatriot chip designer VeriSilicon Holdings Co Ltd, as the smartphone maker revamps its years-long pursuit of success in semiconductors which it sees as central to driving innovation.

** Russian internet company Yandex NV said its ride-sharing and food delivery joint venture with Uber Technologies Inc had agreed to buy intellectual property and call centres of Vezet group in Russia.

** South Africa’s Bidvest Group said on Monday it would acquire Enx Group’s Eqstra Fleet Management and Logistics in a deal worth 3.1 billion rand ($222.3 million) on an enterprise value basis.

** Gilead Sciences Inc will invest $5.1 billion to raise its stake in Galapagos NV and partner with the Belgian-Dutch biotech firm to develop and commercialize its treatments for a ten-year period, the companies said on Sunday. (Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)