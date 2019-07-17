July 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Rothschild has agreed to buy a minority stake in British stockbroking and financial services firm Redburn for an undisclosed amount of money, as regulatory pressures push smaller companies to consolidate with larger players.

** Activist investor Elliott has disclosed a stake in Britain’s Saga Plc, less than a month after the specialist tourism and insurance firm warned that discounting was taking a heavy toll on its tours business.

** Italy’s largest phone company, Telecom Italia, is considering a plan to sell assets worth around 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), including a stake in its separately listed INWIT towers unit, La Repubblica daily said.

** France’s Renault SA said it would invest $145 million in a unit of China’s Jiangling Motors Corporation Group (JMCG) that will allow it to expand its electric vehicle manufacturing footprint in the world’s largest auto market.

** Britain’s BT Group said it would sell its global headquarters to a fund managed by European private equity company Orion Capital Managers for 209.6 million pounds ($260.2 million). (Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)