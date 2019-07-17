(Adds GrandVision NV, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Curaleaf Holdings)

July 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Dutch optical retailer GrandVision NV said it was approached by EssilorLuxottica SA and HAL Holding NV for a possible transfer of HAL’s majority stake in the company to the French eyewear group.

** Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co has reached out to prospective bidders for a portfolio of drugs for sale in western Europe as it seeks to trim its debt following the $59 billion purchase of Shire, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** Curaleaf Holdings Inc will buy fellow U.S. cannabis cultivator and retailer GR Companies Inc (Grassroots) in an $875 million cash-and-stock deal, expanding its reach when more U.S. states are expected to legalize recreational use of marijuana.

** Rothschild has agreed to buy a minority stake in British stockbroking and financial services firm Redburn for an undisclosed amount of money, as regulatory pressures push smaller companies to consolidate with larger players.

** Activist investor Elliott has disclosed a stake in Britain’s Saga Plc, less than a month after the specialist tourism and insurance firm warned that discounting was taking a heavy toll on its tours business.

** Italy’s largest phone company, Telecom Italia, is considering a plan to sell assets worth around 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), including a stake in its separately listed INWIT towers unit, La Repubblica daily said.

** France’s Renault SA said it would invest $145 million in a unit of China’s Jiangling Motors Corporation Group (JMCG) that will allow it to expand its electric vehicle manufacturing footprint in the world’s largest auto market.

** Britain’s BT Group said it would sell its global headquarters to a fund managed by European private equity company Orion Capital Managers for 209.6 million pounds ($260.2 million). (Compiled by Soundarya J and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)