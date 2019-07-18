July 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Vodafone Group Plc secured antitrust approval from the European Union for its $22 billion bid to buy Liberty Global Plc’s cable networks in Germany and central Europe after offering concessions in May.

** Slug and Lettuce-owner Stonegate Pub Company has agreed to buy Britain’s largest pub owner Ei Group Plc for 1.27 billion pounds ($1.58 billion), taking on the company’s more than 4,000 pubs in a big expansion of its existing network.

** British media company Reach Plc said it was in the early stages of discussions to buy certain assets of JPI Media, which publishes the Yorkshire Post and the Scotsman.

** Dutch lender Rabobank and investment firm KKR have formed a consortium seeking to buy utility Eneco, the bank said.

** Australia’s LendLease Group said it secured a contract with Alphabet Inc’s Google to develop $15 billion worth of residential and retail space in Silicon Valley, sending the builder’s stock to a more than eight-month high.