July 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** The U.S. Justice Department has told T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp to wrap up a deal by the end of next week to sell assets that are to be divested as a condition of their proposed merger or face a lawsuit aimed at stopping the transaction, a source familiar with the deal said.

** At least three infrastructure funds and a Spanish toll road operator are lining up offers for a stake in Portugal’s largest motorway manager Brisa, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Italy’s top insurer Assicurazioni Generali has reached a deal to buy Portuguese insurer Seguradoras Unidas and a smaller service company from U.S. fund Apollo Global Management for a total of 600 million euros ($674 million), it said.

** Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group said it was acquiring 20% of Compass Holdco for $135 million for its first investment in the North American data centres market.

** Arcline Investment Management, a U.S. private equity firm founded by former Golden Gate dealmaker Rajeev Amara, said it would buy a unit of Baker Hughes, General Electric Co’s oil-servicing subsidiary.

** The private-equity led team seeking to buy Britain’s largest satellite company Inmarsat has pledged to keep key operations in the United Kingdom and invest in the business as part of the deal, following talks with the government.

** Brussels gave its blessing to Vodafone Group Plc’s $22 billion purchase of Liberty Global Plc’s cable networks in Germany and central Europe, clearing the way for the British company to become Europe’s largest mobile, broadband and TV provider.

** Slug and Lettuce pub chain-owner Stonegate said it agreed to buy larger rival Ei Group for 1.27 billion pounds ($1.58 billion), taking control of some 4,000 additional pubs to become Britain’s biggest pub operator.

** Private equity firm General Atlantic is nearing a deal to acquire a majority stake in Morphe LLC that will value the maker of makeup brushes and eyeshadow palettes at more than $2 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.

** British media company Reach Plc said it was in the early stages of discussions to buy certain assets of JPI Media, which publishes the Yorkshire Post and the Scotsman.

** Dutch lender Rabobank and investment firm KKR have formed a consortium seeking to buy utility Eneco, the bank said.

** Australia’s LendLease Group said it secured a contract with Alphabet Inc’s Google to develop $15 billion worth of residential and retail space in Silicon Valley, sending the builder’s stock to a more than eight-month high.