July 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Barrick Gold Corp has struck a deal to buy out fellow shareholders in Acacia Mining after raising its offer to end a two-month standoff between the world’s second biggest gold miner and its African unit.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, has agreed to sell its Australian operations to Japan’s Asahi and is interested in reviving the stalled flotation of its Asian business.

** PepsiCo Inc has made a $1.7 billion offer to buy South Africa’s Pioneer Food Group, the companies said, boosting the target’s shares by nearly 30%.

** The biggest investor in Aston Martin offered to buy another 3% stake in the luxury carmaker, whose shares have slumped since listing last year.

** UK oil and gas company Amerisur Resources Plc said it had received a non-binding proposal as well as other indicative offers for some assets as the company reviews strategic options, including a potential sale.