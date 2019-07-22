(Adds Bunge and SNC-Lavalin; updates Cat Rock Capital, Ted Baker, AGP International Holdings and Hana Bank)

July 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1345 GMT on Monday:

** British fashion retailer Ted Baker founder and former chief executive Ray Kelvin could support a private equity buyout months after he quit over allegations of misconduct, according to a media reports.

** U.S. grain trader Bunge Ltd said it has agreed to form a bioenergy company with oil major BP Plc that will produce ethanol and sugar, and generate renewable electricity.

** Struggling construction and engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said it would reorganize the company’s resources and infrastructure construction segments into a separate business following continued poor performance of the units.

** Singapore-based AGP International Holdings Pte Ltd (AG&P) said it had sold a minority stake to Osaka Gas and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) for $100 million.

** South Korea’s Hana Bank has agreed to buy a 15% stake in the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) for 1 trillion won ($850 million), its parent Hana Financial Group said.

** Cat Rock Capital’s stake in Staffline Group Plc has fallen by more than half after the activist investor did not participate in the recruiter’s latest placement, a regulatory filing showed.

** British hedge fund Odey Asset Management said it intends to vote, on behalf of its clients, in favour of Barrick Gold Corp’s, final offer to buy out its fellow shareholders in Acacia Mining ACAA.L.

** French supermarket retailer Casino, under pressure to reduce its high debts, has agreed to sell its subsidiary Vindemia for 219 million euros ($246 million).

** Latin America-focused oil exploration company Amerisur Resources snubbed bid overtures from French rival Maurel & Prom, saying Maurel’s possible 210 million pounds sterling ($263 million) offer undervalued it.

** Russian natural gas producer Novatek said it had completed the sale of stakes in its Arctic LNG-2 project to China’s National Petroleum Corporation, CNOOC and the Japan Arctic LNG consortium.

** Metro Bank is in talks to sell a portfolio of loans in the British lender’s latest attempt to strengthen its finances after an accounting error.

** French bank Natixis said that it was not in talks over a possible takeover offer for Coface, the credit insurance subsidiary in which Natixis has a stake of around 41.7%.

** Australian cobalt developer Jervois Mining will take over eCobalt Solutions after shareholders of the Canadian company voted in favour of the deal, Jervois said.

** Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group said it is in talks to sell its subsidiary Granite Hacarmel Investments to holding company Elco Ltd for 770 million shekels ($218 million).

** Italian drinks group Campari said it had entered exclusive negotiations to buy French firm Rhumantilles SAS in an effort to strengthen its rum business and grow its market in France.

** Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA confirmed that Trident Energy presented the highest bid to acquire the Pampo and Enchova oil fields, offering close to $1 billion.

** A Delaware judge ruled against hedge funds that tried to get more cash out of Newell Brands Inc’s 2016 acquisition of consumer goods company Jarden Corp, the latest setback for a once-popular investment strategy known as appraisal. (Compiled by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru)