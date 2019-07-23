July 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Finnish pulp and paper maker UPM said it has decided to go ahead with its plans to build a new pulp plant in Uruguay and it will invest around $3 billion in the project.

** China’s Beijing Automotive Group Co Ltd (BAIC) has bought a 5% stake in Daimler DAIGn.DE, cementing their long-standing alliance after China’s Geely emerged as a potential rival by also taking a stake in the German automaker.

** Israeli real estate developer Gazit Globe has agreed to buy the 40% of Atrium European Real Estate it does not already own, betting on growth in densely populated urban areas of Eastern Europe.

** Apple supplier AMS kept alive the prospect of a counterbid for German lighting group Osram, as the Austrian company predicted demand for its optical sensors would continue to recover in the third quarter.

** First State Super and VicSuper said they have signed a binding deal to merge, creating Australia’s second-largest pension fund as regulatory pressure drives consolidation.

** Private equity firm BC Partners is nearing a deal to buy a majority stake in Canada-based security services company Garda World Security Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Altura Mining Ltd said key shareholder Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd would increase its stake and invest A$22.4 million ($15.8 million) in the company.

** Private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc on Monday offered to buy an estimated C$150 million stake in Hudson’s Bay Co, and said it will oppose Executive Chairman Richard Baker’s C$1.74 billion take-private proposal.

** Apple Inc is in advanced talks to buy chipmaker Intel Corp’s smartphone-modem chip business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** U.S. commodities trader Bunge Ltd and British energy company BP Plc said on Monday they will merge their Brazilian sugar and ethanol operations to create the world’s third-largest sugarcane processor.