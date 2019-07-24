July 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Jollibee Foods Corp, Philippines’ largest food service network operator, is buying U.S. brand Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL) for $100 million as part of an expansion outside its home market.

** Metro recommended its shareholders turn down a takeover offer by EP Global Commerce, which is owned by Czech and Slovak investors, arguing that the 5.8 billion euro ($6.5 billion) bid undervalues the German retail group.

** Daimler has no plans to spin off its trucks division or to pursue a merger with BMW as a way to raise the company’s share price, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said.

** Deutsche Telekom has called a leadership meeting in expectation of U.S. regulatory approval of the proposed merger of its U.S. T-Mobile unit with rival Sprint, according to business daily Handelsblatt.

** China’s ByteDance is venturing into artificial-intelligence (AI) generated music, hiring the staff of a London-based start-up after buying some of its intellectual property assets, according to LinkedIn posts and a person with knowledge of the matter.

** French supermarket retailer Casino has signed pledges to sell three of its Geant Casino hypermarkets for 42 million euros ($46.8 million) as it seeks to reduce debt.

** KKR & Co said it is buying Campbell Soup Co’s Australian snacks unit Arnott’s that will give it ownership of top-selling biscuit brands such as Tim Tam, in a deal local media reported was worth $2.2 billion.

** Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has relinquished control of the country’s biggest fuel distributor in a share offering, pushing ahead with a privatization drive under new Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco.

** Garda World Security on Tuesday said private equity firm BC Partners would buy a majority stake in the Canada-based security services company.

** Australian electricity generator Pacific Energy recommended a A$419.3 million ($293.3 million) takeover offer from fund manager QIC Private Capital.

** Deutsche Bank AG’s turnaround strategy rests in large part on shedding 288 billion euros of unwanted assets. Three bank insiders said it will take years, tying up capital that could have generated income of 500 million euros ($557 million) a year.

** Starwood Capital Group and Apollo Global Management have submitted offers to buy an aircraft-financing business owned by General Electric Co that could be valued at about $4 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Shareholders of WestJet Airlines on Tuesday voted in favor of its deal to be acquired by billionaire Gerry Schwartz’s private equity firm Onex Corp for C$3.5 billion.

** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had given approval for Quaker Chemical Corp’s proposed $1.4 billion acquisition of Hinduja Group’s Houghton International provided they sell certain products and assets to a subsidiary of Total SA.