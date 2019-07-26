July 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1020 GMT on Friday:

** Apple Inc took a major step toward supplying its own smartphone chips by purchasing the majority of Intel Corp’s modem business in a deal valued at $1 billion, the companies said.

** Britain’s Vodafone announced plans to separate its mobile mast operations in Europe into a new company that it potentially could list, in a move it said would unlock value for shareholders.

** Bankrupt German wind turbine manufacturer Senvion is in talks to buy time to strike a rescue deal as negotiations with potential buyers of the company continue, people close to the matter said.

** British asset manager Schroders Plc said it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in impact investor BlueOrchard for an undisclosed sum.

** The head of French airports group ADP, which the government is hoping to privatise, said there were times when having a large, single shareholder could be a hindrance, such as in terms of seeking out big deals.

** French bank Societe Generale has agreed to sell truck and trailer rental company PEMA to a unit of infrastructure investment company I Squared Capital, as SocGen pursues a restructuring plan aimed at selling non-core assets.

** The biggest investor in defence company Cobham, Silchester International Investors, said that it did not consider a $5 billion offer for the company from private equity firm Advent International as ‘compelling’.

** U.S. Justice Department said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the department’s Antitrust Division will announce a significant merger enforcement action.

** Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has raised its stake in Bank of America Corp, the company said in a regulatory filing.

** The U.S. Justice Department is negotiating with state officials to get them to support a planned settlement that would allow T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp to merge by selling assets to Dish Network Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru)