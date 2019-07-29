July 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:00 am GMT on Monday:

** Farmers who own shares in Australia’s Mackay Sugar have voted to accept a takeover offer from Germany’s Nordzucker, a statement from shareholders of the Australian sugar producer.

** London Stock Exchange shares rose more than 14% to a record high after it said it was in talks to buy financial data firm Refinitiv, in a deal worth $27 billion including debt.

** Amsterdam-based online food delivery firm Takeaway.com has agreed to buy Just Eat in an all-share deal valuing the combined group, which will be one of the sector’s largest, at about 8.2 billion pounds ($10.1 billion).

** Qatar Petroleum (QP) said it had agreed a deal with Total to acquire a stake in the French energy giant’s two oil and gas blocks offshore Guyana.

** AXA Investment Managers has agreed to buy two Paris shopping and leisure centres for 676 million euros ($752 million) from Hammerson and Eurocommercial Properties , adding potentially lucrative retail assets to AXA’s portfolio.

** Investment firm Mellby Gard said it had offered to buy fashion retailer Kappahl for 20 crowns per share in cash, valuing the company at 1.54 billion crowns ($161.6 million).

** Liontrust Asset Management Plc confirmed it was in discussions for a possible acquisition of Neptune Investment Management Ltd.

** Australia’s competition regulator opened consultation on a proposed undertaking by Canada’s Nutrien to sell three of its regional stores to address concerns over its takeover bid of rural services firm Ruralco.

** China’s Bank of Jinzhou won government-backed reinforcement on Sunday as three state-controlled financial institutions said they would take at least 17.3% in the troubled lender, whose shares have been suspended since April.

** Holding company Elco Ltd said on Sunday it agreed to buy Granite Hacarmel Investments from Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group for 1.02 billion shekels ($290 million).

** Cancer diagnostics company Exact Sciences Corp is in advanced negotiations to buy healthcare company Genomic Health Inc for about $2.8 billion to strengthen its cancer testing, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

** Pfizer Inc is in talks to merge its off-patent drugs business with Mylan NV in a stock deal, according to a source familiar with the matter.