(Adds Metro, EQT Partners, ACS; Updates Pfizer, Exact Sciences)

July 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2025 GMT on Monday:

** Pfizer Inc has agreed to spin off its off-patent branded drugs business and combine it with generic drugmaker Mylan NV, a move that leaves Pfizer with its more profitable innovative drugs, including cancer treatment Ibrance and pneumonia vaccine Prevnar.

** Two major shareholders in Metro said they planned to join forces by pooling their interests and voting rights as they seek to help fend off a takeover bid for the German retailer.

**Swedish private equity fund EQT Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said they would buy a majority stake in Waystar from Bain Capital, valuing the healthcare technology company at $2.7 billion.

** Spanish building firm ACS is pondering to increase its 50.4% stake in Germany’s Hochtief, the company said, taking advantage of a 21% drop in the value of Hochtief shares over the past three months.

** Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com has agreed to buy Just Eat in an 8.2 billion pound ($10.1 billion) deal to create one of the world’s largest online food delivery firms, as rivals race to rule the $100 billion market.

** Exact Sciences Corp said it will buy peer Genomic Health Inc for about $2.8 billion in cash and stock, expanding the cancer diagnostic company’s testing capabilities to breast and prostate cancers.

** Investment firm Mellby Gard, the biggest shareholder in Swedish fashion group KappAhl, made an offer to buy the rest of the retailer whose profits are under pressure from tough competition in a rapidly changing market.

** Farmers who own shares in Australia’s Mackay Sugar have voted to accept a takeover offer from Germany’s Nordzucker, helping secure the company’s future against a backdrop of depressed world sugar prices.

** Qatar Petroleum said it had agreed a deal with Total to acquire a stake in the French energy giant’s two oil and gas blocks offshore Guyana.

** AXA Investment Managers has agreed to buy two Paris shopping and leisure centres for 676 million euros ($752 million) from Hammerson and Eurocommercial Properties , adding potentially lucrative retail assets to AXA’s portfolio.

** Liontrust Asset Management Plc confirmed it was in discussions for a possible acquisition of Neptune Investment Management Ltd.

** Australia’s competition regulator opened consultation on a proposed undertaking by Canada’s Nutrien to sell three of its regional stores to address concerns over its takeover bid of rural services firm Ruralco. (Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)