July 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** EssilorLuxottica is buying Dutch opticians group GrandVision for up to 7.2 billion euros ($8 billion) in cash to take control of thousands of stores where it sells spectacles and lenses.

** Roche and Spark Therapeutics announced another extension of the Swiss drugmaker’s $4.3 billion takeover offer for the U.S. gene therapy specialist as regulatory reviews in the United States and Britain continue.

** Resolute Mining Ltd said it would buy West Africa-focused Toro Gold Ltd in a cash and stock deal worth $274 million, as the company looks to expand production amid a run of consolidation in the gold industry.

** Italian holding company CIR’s healthcare unit KOS has signed an agreement to buy 100% of German nursing home company Charleston for 90 million euros ($100 million), CIR said.

