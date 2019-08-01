Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:00 GMT on Thursday:

** Britain’s London Stock Exchange has agreed to buy financial information provider Refinitiv in a $27 billion deal aimed at offering trading across regions and currencies and positioning the company as a competitor to Bloomberg.

** Philippines’ Metro Pacific Investments Corp has received interest from a variety of potential buyers for a minority stake in its hospital unit, which could be valued at up to $2.5 billion, company executives said.

** ArcelorMittal’s South Africa business has agreed to buy steelmaker Highveld Structural Mill (HSM) for 300 million rand ($20.9 million) as it seeks to expand its manufacturing capabilities.

** French water and waste group Veolia said it will start targeting bigger acquisitions from 2020 as it focuses more on high-growth new business lines such as toxic waste treatment and plastics recycling, which both boomed in the first half of 2019.

** Amazon.com Inc is in exploratory talks with Reliance Industries Ltd’s retail unit to buy an up to 26% stake in India’s biggest brick-and-mortar retailer, the Economic Times (ET) reported.

** Albemarle Corp, the world’s largest lithium producer, has revised a deal to buy into Australia’s Mineral Resources Ltd’s Wodgina mine to cut spending on the deal and better cope with a slump in the lithium market.

** An attorney for a group of 13 state attorneys general who filed a lawsuit in hopes of stopping T-Mobile U.S. Inc’s $26 billion merger with Sprint Corp has requested a new trial date for the case.

** Australia’s competition regulator raised concerns on Thursday over Qantas Airways Ltd’s acquisition of a 19.9% stake in Alliance Airlines, saying Qantas had not sought informal clearance from the regulator before the deal.

** Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST.O and Tribune Media Co TRCO.N must divest television stations in 13 markets to resolve antitrust concerns over their proposed $6.4 billion merger, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

** Energy trading company Vitol SA said on Wednesday it will acquire 50% of Brazil’s Grupo Dislub Equador (GDE) for an undisclosed amount to build its downstream presence in Brazil.

** Members of Nordstrom Inc’s founding family are in the early stages of discussing a proposal to boost their roughly one-third stake in the retailer to over 50%, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)