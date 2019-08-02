Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:00 GMT on Friday:

** Majestic Wine will sell its retail and commercial units to Softbank Group’s Fortress Investment for about 100 million pounds ($121.06 million) as it looks to rebrand into a purely online retailer under the Naked Wines name.

** Italy’s plans to create a unified broadband network are making only slow progress and risk being complicated by differences between the two state-controlled owners of Open Fiber over how much the infrastructure group is worth, sources said.

** Australia’s Macquarie Group has purchased a 49% stake in cotton farm Cubbie Station from a consortium led by Chinese conglomerate Shandong Ruyi for an undisclosed sum, the parties said in a joint statement.

** Taiwan’s Foxconn is exploring the sale of its new $8.8 billion display panel factory in China, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as demand for the product wanes amid an intensifying U.S.-China trade war.

** Morgan Stanley moved closer to taking a controlling stake in its Chinese securities joint venture (JV) after picking up a 2% share for $54 million, exchange filings show.

** Campbell Soup Co confirmed that it signed a deal to sell its Australian snacks unit Arnott’s and some of its international operations to KKR & Co Inc for $2.2 billion as the U.S. company works on reducing debt.

** Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA posted its highest ever quarterly profit on Thursday and handily beat analysts’ estimates, thanks in large part to billions of reais in asset sales.

** U.S. states suing to stop T-Mobile US Inc’s $26 billion merger with Sprint Corp won two victories on Thursday as Texas’ Republican attorney general joined 14 Democrats, adding political depth to the group, and a judge agreed to give states until December to make their case.

** Activist investor Carl Icahn revealed a 12.6% stake in data analytics company Cloudera Inc on Thursday, and said he could seek seats on the company’s board.

** Shares in the Brazilian card processor Cielo SA rose more than 15% on Thursday after newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported Banco do Brasil SA was considering selling its stake in the company.

** Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management is in talks to acquire a 30% stake in Brazilian sanitation company Brookfield Ambiental from the workers severance fund FGTS, two people with knowledge of the matter said. (Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)