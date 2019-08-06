Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Japanese hotel operator Unizo Holdings Co said on Tuesday it would reject a bid by H.I.S. Co to raise its stake, adding that the offer lacked synergy and was priced low, setting the stage for a potential rare hostile bid in Japan.

** Damco Energy, a unit of Greek group Copelouzos, agreed to buy a 10% stake in Senfluga Energy Infrastructure Holdings, which owns 66% of Greek gas grid operator DESFA, Copelouzos said.

** Vivendi is in talks to sell a 10% stake in its prized and lucrative Universal Music Group (UMG) to Chinese tech company Tencent as it seeks to expand its presence in Asia.

** Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would take a 30.3% stake in cosmetics company Fancl Corp for 129 billion yen ($1.21 billion) as it reduces its exposure to the shrinking domestic beer market.

** Boohoo Group Plc said it had made an offer to buy the online business of women’s fashion retailers Karen Millen and its sister brand Coast from administrators seeking to sell off another pair of well-known British high street names.

** U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management holds a 5.51% stake in Japanese hotel operator Unizo Holdings, according to a regulatory filing submitted on Tuesday in Japan.

** Duopharma Biotech, Malaysia’s largest generic drugmaker, is in talks with two Chinese consumer healthcare companies for expansion of their production base in Southeast Asia and a potential stake sale, its managing director said.

** JPMorgan confirmed it had won an auction to hold a majority equity stake in its Chinese asset management joint venture (JV), becoming the first foreign firm to move closer to taking control of an onshore funds business under new rules.

** Australia’s Northern Minerals Ltd on Tuesday terminated a rare earths supply deal signed over two years ago with China’s Lianyugang Zeyu New Materials Sales Co Ltd, citing a breach in the agreement.

** Australia’s Aveo Group said on Tuesday that Brookfield Asset Management Inc had offered A$1.27 billion ($859.4 million) in cash to acquire the retirement-home operator.

** Australian oil and gas explorer FAR Ltd, which holds a stake in licences for oil drilling off the coast of West Africa’s Guinea-Bissau, said a unit of China National Offshore Oil Corp will take a majority stake in the projects.

** New Media Investment Group said on Monday it will buy USA Today-owner Gannett Co in a $1.4 billion deal, creating the biggest newspaper owner in the United States as publishers struggle with readers shifting to online sources for news. (Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)