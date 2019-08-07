Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said it will acquire a stake in VTTI, a Vitol-backed global energy storage company, as part of the state-run UAE energy firm’s transformation drive and its expansion into oil trading.

** Diageo, the world’s largest spirits company, said it had bought a majority stake in distilled non-alcoholic spirits brand Seedlip for an undisclosed sum.

** Australia’s Stanmore Coal said it had received a takeover proposal from privately held Winfield Energy valuing the coal miner at up to A$435 million ($292 million).

** German chemical groups Bayer and Lanxess have agreed to sell integrated chemical site operator Currenta to Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) for an enterprise value of 3.5 billion euros ($3.9 billion).

** The world’s largest dairy exporter Fonterra will cut its 18.8% stake in Chinese infant formula maker Beingmate Baby & Child Food by selling shares on the stock market after failing to find a buyer for the poorly performing asset.

** Australia’s Transurban Group said that it acquired the remaining 34.6% stake in Sydney’s M5 West motorway it didn’t previously own for A$468 million ($316.60 million).

** Mexico’s Femsa SAB de CV has agreed to buy 50% of convenience stores chain Raízen Conveniencias in Brazil, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

** Industrial materials maker DuPont is considering a sale of its nutrition and biosciences unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.