Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Private equity investor JC Flowers & Co will cut its stake in Japan’s Shinsei Bank to less than 4%, according to a filing by the lender, selling shares worth around $700 million nearly two decades after one of Japan’s first buyout deals.

** Australia’s New South Wales liquor and gaming regulator announced an inquiry into Melco Resorts & Entertainment ‘s proposal to buy a stake in Crown Resorts from casino mogul James Packer.

** German lighting group Osram’s biggest shareholder Allianz Global Investors rejected a 3.4 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover offer from private equity firms Bain and Carlyle.

** Siemens Healthineers has agreed to buy Corindus Vascular Robotics for $1.1 billion in the biggest acquisition since the Siemens subsidiary listed on the stock market last year.

** U.S. cloud-based service provider Salesforce said it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli software developer ClickSoftware for $1.35 billion in cash and shares.

** Polish oil refiner PKN Orlen’s bid for rival Lotos may reduce competition in Poland and neighbouring countries and push up prices, EU antitrust regulators said as they opened a full-scale investigation.

** Australia’s competition watchdog raised concerns about Canadian dairy firm Saputo Inc’s acquisition of the Australian specialty cheese business of Japan’s Kirin Holdings .

** Chemical products manufacturer Huntsman Corp said it has entered a deal to sell its chemical intermediates and surfactants businesses to Thailand-based Indorama Ventures PCL for about $2.08 billion.

** Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd said it would sell its life insurance business at revised terms to British insurer Resolution Life for A$3 billion ($2.03 billion). (Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)