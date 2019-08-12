Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** British energy supplier SSE said on Saturday it was in talks with OVO Group about the sale of its energy retail arm which serves 5.7 million households in Britain.

** BlackRock Inc’s new private equity fund Long Term Private Capital (LTPC) has completed its maiden investment, taking up an $875 million stake in Authentic Brands Group LLC, making it the largest investor in the U.S.-based entertainment company, the fund said on Sunday.

** Apple supplier AMS AG, said it has made an all-cash takeover offer for German lighting group Osram Licht AG at an offer price of 38.5 euros per share.

** Nine Entertainment offered to buy the remaining stake in Macquarie Media in a deal which values the company at A$275.4 million ($186.8 million), consolidating the broadcaster’s position in radio.

** Canada’s largest airline Air Canada has raised the value of its offer to buy Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc to about C$720 million ($544.75 million), or C$18 per share, from its earlier offer of C$13 a share, the companies said in a joint statement.

** Great Pacific Capital Corp has offered to take private Canadian integrated forest products company Canfor Corp at C$16 per share, or about C$2 billion ($1.51 billion) overall, payable in cash, it said.

** India’s Reliance Industries Ltd is set to sell a 20% stake in its oil to chemicals business to Saudi Aramco in one of the largest foreign investments in the country, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

** Spanish energy firm Iberdrola has agreed to sell a 40% share in British offshore wind project East Anglia One to the Green Investment Group, it said. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)