Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
August 13, 2019 / 10:31 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

2 Min Read

(Adds CBS-Viacom, Genworth Financial)

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** CBS Corp and Viacom Inc have reached an agreement in principle, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, reuniting media mogul Sumner Redstone’s U.S. entertainment empire after 13 years apart.

** Genworth Financial Inc agreed to sell its 57% stake in its Canadian mortgage insurance unit for about C$2.4 billion ($1.81 billion), as the U.S. insurer looks to close its long-delayed sale to China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co Ltd.

** Sensor specialist AMS said it took note of Osram’s willingness to discuss a takeover and was looking forward to discussions.

** Scout24 will explore the potential sale or spin-off of its autos marketplace, CEO Tobias Hartmann said, responding to activist investor Elliott’s call to sell the business to boost shareholder returns.

** Swedish telecoms operator Telia has offered concessions in an attempt to allay EU antitrust concerns over its $957 million bid for Bonnier Broadcasting, the European Commission said. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below