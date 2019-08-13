(Adds CBS-Viacom, Genworth Financial)

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** CBS Corp and Viacom Inc have reached an agreement in principle, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, reuniting media mogul Sumner Redstone’s U.S. entertainment empire after 13 years apart.

** Genworth Financial Inc agreed to sell its 57% stake in its Canadian mortgage insurance unit for about C$2.4 billion ($1.81 billion), as the U.S. insurer looks to close its long-delayed sale to China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co Ltd.

** Sensor specialist AMS said it took note of Osram’s willingness to discuss a takeover and was looking forward to discussions.

** Scout24 will explore the potential sale or spin-off of its autos marketplace, CEO Tobias Hartmann said, responding to activist investor Elliott’s call to sell the business to boost shareholder returns.

** Swedish telecoms operator Telia has offered concessions in an attempt to allay EU antitrust concerns over its $957 million bid for Bonnier Broadcasting, the European Commission said. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)