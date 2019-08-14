Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** CBS Corp and Viacom Inc have reached a deal to reunite media mogul Sumner Redstone’s U.S. entertainment empire, betting that a larger company will be able to compete and partner better in a media industry dominated by giants.

** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is prepared to break up major technology companies if necessary by undoing past mergers, Chairman Joe Simons said in an interview with Bloomberg published on Tuesday, as the regulator probes anti-competitive practices in the sector.

** Australia’s Aveo Group said it had signed a deal with units of Brookfield Asset Management under which the Canadian firm will buy the Australian retirement home operator for A$1.27 billion.

** Lithium-focused explorer Argosy Minerals Ltd said it has executed an agreement to buy tenements comprising the Tonopah Lithium Project in Nevada, United States.

** Japanese drugstore giant MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings said it was starting talks to merge with rival Cocokara Fine Inc, possibly creating the country’s biggest chain of discount pharmacies with nearly $10 billion in annual sales.

** China’s troubled Anbang Insurance Group has put its $2.4 billion property portfolio in Japan up for sale and previous owner Blackstone Group is bidding, two people familiar with the company’s plans said.

** Norwegian investor Petter Stordalen’s Nordic Choice Hospitality Group has acquired Kamp Collection Hotels, a prestigious chain of hotels in Helsinki, from asset manager Capman, the seller’s Capman Buyout fund said.

** Saudi automotive company Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors has acquired the Ford Motor and Lincoln distributorship from Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies Co in the western and southern regions of Saudi Arabia, the law firm advising the deal said.

** Investment firm BC Partners will buy Presidio Inc in a $2.1 billion all-cash deal, the IT solutions company said. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)