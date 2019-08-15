Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** VMware Inc and Pivotal Software Inc are negotiating a deal for VMWare to acquire Pivotal, according to a regulatory filing from Dell Technologies Inc on Wednesday, valuing Pivotal, a maker of software development and management tools, at about $4 billion.

** Kenya’s biggest lender by assets KCB Group is confident of sealing its takeover offer of National Bank of Kenya to increase its market share, its chief executive said after reporting a 5% rise in first-half profit. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)

