Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:

** U.S. Representative David Cicilline urged Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai on Thursday to give the public the chance to comment on a draft order that would grant agency approval to the $26 billion merger of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp.

** Japanese hotel chain Unizo Holdings said it received a friendly buyout offer worth up to $1.3 billion from a SoftBank Group investment firm, a deal that will help it fend off a rare hostile takeover bid from travel agency H.I.S. Co.

** Australian car dealer Automotive Holdings Ltd said it had decided to sell its refrigerated logistics business following a strategic review and had informed its suitor AP Eagers.

** Buyout firms KKR, Blackstone and CVC are among bidders competing for a stake in the hospital unit of Philippines’ Metro Pacific Investments Corp, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Freenet AG said it would vote against a proposed 4.1 billion Swiss franc ($4.19 billion) capital hike at Sunrise Communications to fund a takeover bid for Liberty Global’s Swiss unit UPC.

** Turkey’s military pension fund OYAK has reached a provisional agreement to take over British Steel, it said, adding it planned to close the deal by year-end. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)

