Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Britain’s antitrust watchdog said it was assessing if the planned acquisition by Japan’s MUFG Bank of the aviation financing business of Germany’s DZ Bank would have a substantial impact on competition in the sector.

** British outsourcer Mitie Group Plc said it had agreed to sell its catering and hospitality business to CH&CO for up to 85 million pounds ($103.39 million) in cash, as it pushes ahead with moves to simplify its operations.

** Norwegian Air has agreed to sell its stake in banking company Norwegian Finans Holding for 2.22 billion crowns ($246.7 million), boosting the loss-making airline’s finances.

** Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners LP is nearing a deal to acquire a majority stake in GoHealth LLC that could value the U.S. online health insurance marketplace at about $1.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** South Korea’s activist fund KCGI, the second-largest shareholder in the parent company of Korean Air Lines Co Ltd , said it was looking to buy a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines Inc.

** China’s Ganfeng Lithium said it had completed a $160 million deal to raise its stake in the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine project in Argentina to 50%.

** Denmark’s DSV said it has completed the acquisition of Swiss logistics group Panalpina, creating the world’s fourth largest freight-forwarding company.

** Norway’s BW Offshore has won approval from Brazilian oil regulator ANP for the purchase of the Maromba oilfield, part of the Oslo-listed company’s plan to become an operator and not just a supplier of oil services, platforms and ships.

** The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to extend a reprieve given to Huawei Technologies that permits the Chinese firm to buy supplies from U.S. companies so that it can service existing customers, two sources familiar with the situation said.

** A judge overseeing PG&E Corp’s bankruptcy case allowed the California utility to hold on to sole rights to its Chapter 11 exit plan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

** Activist investor Paul Hilal’s Mantle Ridge LP has bought nearly 10% of Aramark’s common stock to push for changes at the U.S. food services company, a regulatory filing showed.

** Brazilian power company CPFL Energia is in an expansion phase that could include the purchase of fellow utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, known as Cemig, CPFL Chief Executive Officer Gustavo Estrella told Reuters. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)