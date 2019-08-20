Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Elanco Animal Health Inc said it would buy Bayer AG’s animal health unit in a cash and stock deal valued at $7.6 billion, a move that would create the second largest animal health business and expand Elanco’s reach in the pet e-commerce space.

** Japan’s Ichigo Asset Management disclosed a 5.56% stake in hotel chain Unizo Holdings Co Ltd, days after a SoftBank Group firm swooped in with a $1.3 billion ‘white knight’ bid that investors see going higher.

** Private equity firms Bain and Carlyle are considering raising their offer for German lighting group Osram , two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** French supermarket retailer Casino is targeting a further 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) of asset sales as it steps up plans to cut debt and improve its financial performance.

** Activist investor Edward Bramson, who lost his battle for a seat on the board of Barclays in May, is still pushing to overhaul the British lender, a report from his investment vehicle Sherborne Investors shows.

** Facebook Inc’s messaging service WhatsApp is in talks with multiple Indonesian digital payment firms to offer their mobile transaction services, in a bid to tap the nation’s fast growing e-commerce sector, people familiar with the matter said.

** British oilfield services provider Wood Plc said it would sell its nuclear energy business for about $305 million to Jacob Engineering, acting to reduce its debt burden.

** South Africa’s Harmony Gold is interested in many projects including AngloGold Ashanti’s Mponeng operations, CEO Peter Steenkamp said.

** French supermarket retailer Casino said it had raised its offer price to buy the 50% stake held in Brazilian retailer GPA by its Colombian unit Exito, as part of a plan to simplify its Latin American operations.

** PlayStation console maker Sony Interactive Entertainment said it would buy privately held Insomniac Games Inc, known for developing games such as Marvel’s “Spider-Man” and third-person shooter “Ratchet & Clank” franchise.