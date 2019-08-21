Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Goldman Sachs has applied for majority control of its Chinese joint venture, the bank confirmed, the latest international bank to do so ahead of Chinese plans to eventually allow foreigners full control.

** Fish farmer Grieg Seafood said it is considering whether to sell its operations in the waters off Britain’s Isle of Skye in order to better concentrate the company’s resources and operations.

** Brazil utilities company Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA said it has agreed to buy 100% of domestic energy transmission firm Rialma Transmissora de Energia 1 for 56.7 million reais ($13.99 million).

** Telecommunications equipment and software vendor Avaya Holdings Corp is considering an all-cash offer from private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) as an alternative to a potential merger with Mitel Networks Corp, people familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)