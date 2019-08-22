(Adds China Telecom, Volkswagen; Updates Mail.ru, Sunrise Communications)

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:

** Volkswagen denied a media report which suggested that the German carmaker was interested in buying a stake in United States electric car manufacturer Tesla.

** China Telecom said it is ready to build a 5G mobile network with its rivals in order to reduce costs, a proposal that is likely to cut multi-billion dollar equipment orders for vendors such as Huawei Technologies.

** Mediaset has filed a complaint with Italy’s market watchdog, accusing hostile shareholder Vivendi of leaking information with the goal of scuppering a cross-border merger deal, the Italian broadcaster said.

** Russian internet group Mail.ru has teamed up with investment firm Proxima Capital to buy a controlling stake in car-sharing operator YouDrive, which it may fold into its planned food and taxi joint venture with state-run Sberbank.

** Private equity funds Advent, Apollo, CVC, Carlyle , KKR and probably also EQT are among the parties interested in Thyssenkrupp’s elevators division, Germany’s Manager Magazin reported.

** Australian retail-to-chemicals conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd said it would not pursue its proposal to buy rare earths miner Lynas Corp.

** Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise Communications stepped up efforts to rescue its takeover of Liberty Global’s Swiss unit amid criticism from its top shareholder, saying it had found new synergies and could cut a planned rights issue to fund the deal.

** Britain’s Premier Oil said it has begun the process to sell its assets in the Zama field on offshore Mexico to cut debt.

** New Zealand’s financial watchdog ruled that Australia and New Zealand Banking should have disclosed its controversial sale of a property to the wife of its former chief executive, who departed the bank over an expenses scandal.

** Royal Dutch Shell has made its first foray into Australia’s highly competitive power sector with a A$617 million ($419 million) takeover offer for ERM Power Ltd, the country’s no.2 energy retailer to businesses and industry.

** The Brazilian government added nine more companies to the list of state-controlled firms to be privatized, including the national postal service Correios and Codesp, the company managing Latin America’s largest port in Santos.

** Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc said it would acquire privately held SignalFx, which makes software for the cloud, in a cash and stock deal for about $1.05 billion.

** The economic team of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wants to privatize state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA before the end of his term in 2022, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on its website, citing anonymous sources.