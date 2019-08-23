Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Statkraft has agreed to buy German electric vehicle (EV) charging company E-WALD GmbH, to strengthen its position in the German and European EV charging market, the Norwegian power producer said.

** Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) said it would acquire British asset manager TT International, in a move to generate a fee-based revenue and attract Japanese investors hamstrung by low domestic returns.

** Frontline has agreed to buy 10 Suezmax oil tankers from Trafigura in a cash and share deal worth up to $675 million which will make the Geneva-based trading firm a large shareholder in the shipping group.

** Peppa Pig-owner Entertainment One’s shares rose more than 30% to a record high, surpassing the price agreed by the company’s board with U.S. toy maker Hasbro Inc in a sign that investors see some chance of a counter offer.

** Thyssenkrupp is in talks with Kloeckner & Co over future cooperation in materials trading, but is not exploring a near-term takeover of the metals firm, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Luxury TV and speaker maker Bang & Olufsen would listen if approached by a buyer, chairman Ole Andersen told newspaper Borsen, following three earnings warnings this year.

** U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is in advanced talks with South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd to source batteries for vehicles to be made in its Shanghai plant, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Amazon.com Inc is set to snag a 3.58% minority stake in India’s Future Retail, which operates more than 1,500 stores in India and owns several supermarket brands, including budget department and grocery store chain, Big Bazaar.

** Japanese travel agency H.I.S. Co has given up its bid for a controlling stake in Unizo Holdings, Nikkei Business reported, after a SoftBank-owned firm made a $1.3 billion ‘white knight’ offer for the hotel operator.

** VMware Inc said on Thursday it bought two providers of cloud security and cloud developer services in separate deals valued at about $5 billion, as it expands offerings for corporate clients. (Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)