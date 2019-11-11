Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 hours GMT on Monday:

** China Molybdenum Co said it plans to take an indirect 30% stake in an Indonesian nickel project to increase its exposure to the growing market for battery metals.

** Israel’s Delek Group said its Ithaca subsidiary, which it plans to spin-off via a London listing, completed a deal to buy most of Chevron’s British North Sea oil and gas fields for $2 billion.

** Australia’s EML Payments said it would buy London-based Prepaid Financial Services Ltd, valuing it at about A$423 million ($290.01 million).

** Japanese internet banking giant SBI Holdings Inc and Fukushima Bank Ltd will form a capital and strategic tie-up, with SBI taking a 17.91% stake in the regional lender, the companies said.

** Australian lithium miner AVZ Minerals said it would negotiate a supply deal with a unit of China’s Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology Co for products from its Manono Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

** Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Australia’s top independent gas producer, said it would invest in a pipeline for the Pluto-North West Shelf (NWS) Interconnector, enabling the optimisation of gas processing from its offshore fields.

** Novartis is buying the Japanese generics unit of South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare in a deal worth up to 400 million euros ($440.80 million) to expand in the world’s third-biggest drug market, the Swiss drugmaker said.

** Aspen Pharmacare Holdings agreed to sell its Japanese operations to Novartis’ Sandoz for up to 400 million euros ($440.80 million) through a unit as it looks to cut debt, the South African drugmaker said.

** China’s Jingye Group is in talks to buy British Steel, it said, in a deal estimated to be worth 70 million pounds ($90 million) that could protect thousands of British jobs.

** Prosus held firm on its $6.3 billion offer to buy Just Eat as it argued the merits of its bid versus one from Takeaway.com for the British online takeaway delivery firm.

** Dutch equipment rental firm Boels Topholding B.V. plans to offer 592 million euros ($652 million) for all the shares in rival Cramo, seeking to create a leading pan-European player in equipment rental, the companies said.

** British supermarket group Sainsbury’s has struck a deal to sell packaged groceries and household products in Australia as it seeks to grow its wholesale business, it said.

** Prosus classifieds unit OLX Group will invest up to $400 million in Berlin-headquartered used-car trading platform Frontier Car Group (FCG) and combine their operations across emerging markets.

** Energy group Centrica and Stadtwerke Muenchen (SWM) Group have launched the sale of Spirit Energy, one of the North Sea’s biggest oil and gas producers, according to a document sent to prospective buyers seen by Reuters.

** Active Ownership Capital (AOC), the third-largest shareholder of German renewable firm PNE AG, does not intend to accept a standing 4.00 euro per share bid from a Morgan Stanley controlled fund, PNE said. (Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)